ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 306.96 N/A -1.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Homology Medicines Inc. is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Homology Medicines Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Homology Medicines Inc. is $36, which is potential 84.52% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.2% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.2% of Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Homology Medicines Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.