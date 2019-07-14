ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Comparing side by side

Both ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.71 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.21. Cerus Corporation’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Cerus Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerus Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cerus Corporation’s potential upside is 63.34% and its consensus price target is $9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.2% and 68.9% respectively. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Cerus Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.64% weaker performance while Cerus Corporation has 9.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.