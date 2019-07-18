ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Comparing side by side

Since ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.48 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility and Risk

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 2.94 beta is the reason why it is 194.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, ADMA Biologics Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively ADMA Biologics Inc. has an average target price of $10.9, with potential upside of 171.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.2% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% are ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.64% weaker performance while ADMA Biologics Inc. has 86.19% stronger performance.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.