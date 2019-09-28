Contrasting of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) and Its Rivals

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Zynex Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Zynex Inc. has 54.89% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Zynex Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex Inc. 169,346,195.07% 105.20% 63.60% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Zynex Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex Inc. 15.80M 9 28.20 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Zynex Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Zynex Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Zynex Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 3.00 2.75

The competitors have a potential upside of 184.27%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Zynex Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynex Inc. 2.09% -13.24% 38.9% 116.1% 181.11% 182.99% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Zynex Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Zynex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Zynex Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. Zynex Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zynex Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Zynex Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zynex Inc.’s competitors are 4.61% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

Zynex Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Zynex Inc.’s rivals beat Zynex Inc.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.