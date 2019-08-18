Contrasting of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 3021.13 N/A -2.27 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 116.21 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Risk and Volatility

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.82 beta, while its volatility is 382.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s 73.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9. Competitively, Vical Incorporated has 36.8 and 36.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 60.71% and an $18 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.78%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -39.64% weaker performance.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.