Contrasting of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2964.49 N/A -2.27 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 382.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 4.82. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 2.3 beta is the reason why it is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Its competitor aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 63.79% at a $18 consensus target price.

The shares of both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.8% and 35.3% respectively. About 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance while aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.