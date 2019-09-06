Contrasting of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 20 21.34 N/A -0.94 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zymeworks Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zymeworks Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Zymeworks Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.81% and an $37.75 average price target. Zealand Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $30 average price target and a 28.10% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zymeworks Inc. seems more appealing than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. was less bullish than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 10 factors Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.