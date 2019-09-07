Contrasting of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

This is a contrast between Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 20 21.34 N/A -0.94 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 575.00 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zymeworks Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Zymeworks Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Zymeworks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zymeworks Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Zymeworks Inc. is $37.75, with potential upside of 29.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zymeworks Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 49.2% and 12.8% respectively. 5.7% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.