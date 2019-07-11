Contrasting of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 17 14.81 N/A -0.94 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 389.61 N/A -1.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zymeworks Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zymeworks Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. Its rival CorMedix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Zymeworks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zymeworks Inc. and CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.7% and 13.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.2% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has stronger performance than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats CorMedix Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.