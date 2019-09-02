Contrasting of Zuora Inc. (ZUO) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora Inc. 19 6.05 N/A -0.74 0.00 MobileIron Inc. 6 3.74 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Zuora Inc. and MobileIron Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6% MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zuora Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival MobileIron Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Zuora Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MobileIron Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zuora Inc. and MobileIron Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, MobileIron Inc.’s potential upside is 15.94% and its average target price is $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zuora Inc. and MobileIron Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.5% and 71.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Zuora Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.1% of MobileIron Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25% MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33%

For the past year Zuora Inc. had bearish trend while MobileIron Inc. had bullish trend.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.