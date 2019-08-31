Contrasting of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) and Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)

This is a contrast between ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Air Delivery & Freight Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. 19 0.00 N/A 0.86 22.90 Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. 1 0.24 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. and Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. and Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 11.9% Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. 0.00% -20.2% -19.2%

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. Its rival Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. and Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 35.7% and 0.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.29% of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 33.12% are Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. -0.96% -0.25% -0.71% 15.32% 3.94% 25.81% Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. 1.84% -5.18% -24.11% -14.68% -39.6% -10.98%

For the past year ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. has 25.81% stronger performance while Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. has -10.98% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. beats Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in China. It offers delivery services for e-commerce merchants, traditional merchants, and other express service users, as well as through business partners. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of approximately 2,900 self-owned trucks. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and integrated freight logistics solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, and container trucking that cover shipping and freight logistic chain. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roslyn, New York.