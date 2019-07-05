Contrasting of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3614.61 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zosano Pharma Corporation and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.56 beta means Zosano Pharma Corporation’s volatility is 156.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 5.56 beta is the reason why it is 456.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Zosano Pharma Corporation and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average price target of $8, and a 149.61% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 22.03% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Zosano Pharma Corporation seems more appealing than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 38% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.7% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation was less bullish than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.