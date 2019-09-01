Contrasting of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

We are comparing Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zosano Pharma Corporation and Savara Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Risk and Volatility

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s current beta is 2.56 and it happens to be 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Savara Inc. has a 0.22 beta and it is 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Savara Inc. which has a 12.1 Current Ratio and a 12.1 Quick Ratio. Savara Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Savara Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 273.83% and an $8 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares and 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares. 1.6% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Savara Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while Savara Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.