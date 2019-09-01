Contrasting of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

We are comparing Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.07
|0.00
|Savara Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Zosano Pharma Corporation and Savara Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0.00%
|-157.4%
|-94.2%
|Savara Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.6%
|-32.6%
Risk and Volatility
Zosano Pharma Corporation’s current beta is 2.56 and it happens to be 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Savara Inc. has a 0.22 beta and it is 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Savara Inc. which has a 12.1 Current Ratio and a 12.1 Quick Ratio. Savara Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Savara Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Savara Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 273.83% and an $8 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares and 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares. 1.6% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Savara Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-3.97%
|-10.22%
|-22.87%
|21.85%
|-31.12%
|36.79%
|Savara Inc.
|-1.55%
|-5.93%
|-76.42%
|-66.04%
|-77.34%
|-66.45%
For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while Savara Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Savara Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
