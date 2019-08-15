Contrasting of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

This is a contrast between Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.32 N/A -15.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.56 beta indicates that Zosano Pharma Corporation is 156.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 321.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 4.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 183.69%. Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 498.29% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zosano Pharma Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares and 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.