Contrasting of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

This is a contrast between Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zosano Pharma Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility and Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s current beta is 2.56 and it happens to be 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s beta is 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$8 is Zosano Pharma Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 146.15%. Competitively the consensus target price of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $27, which is potential 137.26% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38% and 79.4% respectively. 1.7% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation was more bullish than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.