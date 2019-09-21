Contrasting of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 IMV Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and IMV Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and IMV Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 306.09%. IMV Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.25 average price target and a 241.95% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than IMV Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares and 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while IMV Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.