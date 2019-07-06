Contrasting of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

This is a contrast between Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 6.59 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.56 beta indicates that Zosano Pharma Corporation is 156.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Zosano Pharma Corporation and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 140.96%. On the other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 104.81% and its average target price is $23. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zosano Pharma Corporation seems more appealing than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zosano Pharma Corporation and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 90%. About 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 47.17% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -28.08% weaker performance.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.