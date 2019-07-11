Contrasting of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

This is a contrast between Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zosano Pharma Corporation and Biofrontera AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zosano Pharma Corporation and Biofrontera AG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Zosano Pharma Corporation and Biofrontera AG’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Zosano Pharma Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 146.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 38% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.04% of Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Biofrontera AG.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats on 4 of the 7 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.