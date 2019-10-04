Contrasting of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)

As Application Software businesses, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 86 45.32 N/A 0.01 7959.17 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.00 1.53M 0.07 44.46

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. SilverSun Technologies Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zoom Video Communications Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zoom Video Communications Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SilverSun Technologies Inc. 47,072,577.92% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. On the competitive side is, SilverSun Technologies Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zoom Video Communications Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 4 4 2.44 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Zoom Video Communications Inc. is $88, with potential upside of 14.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zoom Video Communications Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.8% and 13.4% respectively. 1.1% are Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.2% of SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05% SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats SilverSun Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.