Contrasting of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 87 66.07 N/A 0.01 7959.17 Qualys Inc. 86 11.07 N/A 1.47 58.96

In table 1 we can see Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Qualys Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zoom Video Communications Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is currently more expensive than Qualys Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zoom Video Communications Inc. is 4.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, Qualys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Qualys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Qualys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Qualys Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Zoom Video Communications Inc. has a -44.66% downside potential and an average price target of $52.67. Qualys Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $92.71 consensus price target and a 9.50% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Qualys Inc. appears more favorable than Zoom Video Communications Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.8% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares and 89% of Qualys Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.3% of Qualys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc. was more bullish than Qualys Inc.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats Qualys Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.