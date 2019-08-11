Contrasting of Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1988.98 N/A -3.26 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.57 N/A -1.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zogenix Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Volatility & Risk

Zogenix Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.9 beta. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.98 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.05% and an $62.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares and 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has 32.12% stronger performance while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.