Contrasting of Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

As Biotechnology companies, Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1673.29 N/A -3.26 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 8 14.73 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Zogenix Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Zogenix Inc.’s current beta is 1.9 and it happens to be 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, PolarityTE Inc. has beta of 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Zogenix Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc. has a 42.89% upside potential and an average price target of $61.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zogenix Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 45.6%. About 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, PolarityTE Inc. has 33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has 32.12% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.