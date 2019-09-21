Contrasting of Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Both Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1710.55 N/A -3.26 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Demonstrates Zogenix Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Zogenix Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Zogenix Inc. is $58.75, with potential upside of 41.81%. On the other hand, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 294.50% and its consensus price target is $23.67. Based on the data shown earlier, Myovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Zogenix Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares and 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has 56.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has 32.12% stronger performance while Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -56.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.