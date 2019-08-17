Contrasting of Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Both Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1975.06 N/A -3.26 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zogenix Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zogenix Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk & Volatility

Zogenix Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.9. From a competition point of view, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.45 beta which is 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zogenix Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Zogenix Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.93% and an $62.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $12.25, while its potential upside is 421.28%. The results provided earlier shows that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Zogenix Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has 32.12% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.