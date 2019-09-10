Contrasting of Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

We will be contrasting the differences between Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1611.37 N/A -3.26 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 19.33 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zogenix Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zogenix Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Volatility and Risk

Zogenix Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.9 beta. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.41 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Zogenix Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc.’s consensus price target is $61, while its potential upside is 50.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zogenix Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 89%. 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% are Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has 32.12% stronger performance while Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -44.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.