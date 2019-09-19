Contrasting of Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1707.66 N/A -3.26 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 6.88 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zogenix Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Table 2 shows us Zogenix Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Zogenix Inc. has a 1.9 beta, while its volatility is 90.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.35 beta.

Zogenix Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 42.05% for Zogenix Inc. with consensus target price of $58.75. On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 46.34% and its consensus target price is $18. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Zogenix Inc.

The shares of both Zogenix Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 17.4% respectively. Zogenix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 22.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has weaker performance than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Zogenix Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.