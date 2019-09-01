Contrasting of Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) and Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) and Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drugs – Generic industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis Inc. 107 9.91 N/A 2.77 41.45 Neos Therapeutics Inc. 2 1.63 N/A -1.33 0.00

Demonstrates Zoetis Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis Inc. 0.00% 64.6% 13.6% Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 494.1% -48.4%

Volatility & Risk

Zoetis Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.9 beta. Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.19 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zoetis Inc. are 4 and 2.8. Competitively, Neos Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zoetis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Zoetis Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Zoetis Inc. has a consensus price target of $118.63, and a -6.16% downside potential. Neos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.5 consensus price target and a 502.09% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Neos Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Zoetis Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zoetis Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 63.1%. Insiders held 0.29% of Zoetis Inc. shares. Competitively, 10.03% are Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoetis Inc. -0.48% 1.16% 12.87% 35.02% 35.98% 34.31% Neos Therapeutics Inc. -7.35% -7.35% -48.15% -40% -77.3% -23.64%

For the past year Zoetis Inc. has 34.31% stronger performance while Neos Therapeutics Inc. has -23.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Zoetis Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. The company also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products. In addition, it offers other product categories comprising nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in complementary areas consisting of biodevices, diagnostics, and genetics. The company markets its products to veterinarians and livestock producers through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older. Its product candidates include Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD; and NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD. The company is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.