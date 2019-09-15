Contrasting of Zix Corporation (ZIXI) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

As Application Software businesses, Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zix Corporation 8 3.92 N/A 0.09 103.52 2U Inc. 43 2.54 N/A -0.79 0.00

Demonstrates Zix Corporation and 2U Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Volatility and Risk

Zix Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. 2U Inc.’s 0.85 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zix Corporation. Its rival 2U Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. 2U Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zix Corporation and 2U Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zix Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 2U Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The consensus price target of Zix Corporation is $11, with potential upside of 39.95%. Competitively the consensus price target of 2U Inc. is $37.75, which is potential 96.51% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, 2U Inc. is looking more favorable than Zix Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zix Corporation and 2U Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 3.3% of Zix Corporation shares. Competitively, 2U Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year Zix Corporation had bullish trend while 2U Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Zix Corporation beats 2U Inc.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.