Contrasting of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 51.10 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Volatility and Risk

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s 2.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 155.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. PLx Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 5.1 beta which makes it 410.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 30.26% for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. with consensus target price of $6.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.