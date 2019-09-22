Contrasting of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.62 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 8.9 while its Current Ratio is 8.9. Meanwhile, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$7 is ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 60.92%. Competitively Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $9, with potential upside of 430.97%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Outlook Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.3% and 7% respectively. 0.5% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.