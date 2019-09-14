Contrasting of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

As Biotechnology companies, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 105.02 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s current beta is 2.55 and it happens to be 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.57 beta.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 and a Quick Ratio of 8.9. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 and has 9 Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Ratings and Recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, and a 47.99% upside potential. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $10 average price target and a 185.71% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 45.3% and 60.4% respectively. 0.5% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.