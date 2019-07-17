Contrasting of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Since ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 164.26 N/A -3.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 162.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.62 beta. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.73 beta.

Liquidity

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s average target price is $6.5, while its potential upside is 13.04%. Competitively the average target price of Albireo Pharma Inc. is $62, which is potential 115.58% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Albireo Pharma Inc. looks more robust than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.3% and 75.7%. 1.7% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39% Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. was more bullish than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.