Contrasting of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

We will be comparing the differences between ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9%

Volatility & Risk

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s 2.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 162.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.42 beta and it is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 8.9 while its Current Ratio is 8.9. Meanwhile, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.3 while its Quick Ratio is 23.3. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 16.49% at a $6.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 63.69%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.3% and 77.6% respectively. About 1.7% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.