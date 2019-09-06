Contrasting of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) and Its Rivals

As Regional – Pacific Banks company, Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Zions Bancorporation National Association’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Zions Bancorporation National Association shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Zions Bancorporation National Association and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation National Association 0.00% 12.00% 1.20% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Zions Bancorporation National Association and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation National Association N/A 46 10.85 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Zions Bancorporation National Association has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Zions Bancorporation National Association is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation National Association 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.22 2.49

$52 is the average price target of Zions Bancorporation National Association, with a potential upside of 26.98%. The potential upside of the peers is 60.23%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Zions Bancorporation National Association’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Zions Bancorporation National Association and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zions Bancorporation National Association 3.59% -2.72% -7.23% -6.07% -13.96% 10.63% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Zions Bancorporation National Association’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Zions Bancorporation National Association has a beta of 1.48 and its 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s rivals’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation National Association does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation National Association’s competitors beat on 5 of the 5 factors Zions Bancorporation National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. In addition, the company offers commercial and retail banking, and mortgage lending products and services; and personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposits, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services for corporate customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 436 domestic branches. Zions Bancorporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.