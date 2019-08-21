Contrasting of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) and Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) and Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 124 3.58 N/A -1.49 0.00 Smith & Nephew plc 42 4.18 N/A 1.51 30.01

Table 1 demonstrates Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Smith & Nephew plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -1.5% Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.15 shows that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Smith & Nephew plc’s 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.27 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Smith & Nephew plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Smith & Nephew plc 0 0 0 0.00

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.91% and an $138.75 average price target. Smith & Nephew plc on the other hand boasts of a $43 average price target and a -8.92% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Smith & Nephew plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Smith & Nephew plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 9.1%. 0.1% are Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Smith & Nephew plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 7.39% 15.19% 11.48% 24.59% 6.81% 30.28% Smith & Nephew plc 2.97% 3.93% 17.2% 19.58% 25.42% 21.56%

For the past year Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Smith & Nephew plc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.