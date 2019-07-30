Contrasting of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 120 3.50 N/A -1.49 0.00 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 14 1.63 N/A -2.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -1.2% SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.1% -23.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.18 beta means Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has beta of -0.03 which is 103.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -1.35% at a $132.71 average target price. Competitively the average target price of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is $22, which is potential 74.60% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is looking more favorable than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.3% and 60.5%. About 0.1% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. -3.27% -7.31% -4.05% 0.79% 2.91% 14.3% SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -3.9% 11.37% -7.62% -14.76% 20.54% -18.91%

For the past year Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has 14.3% stronger performance while SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has -18.91% weaker performance.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. beats SeaSpine Holdings Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.