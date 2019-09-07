Contrasting of Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc. 40 3.96 N/A -0.82 0.00 Alphabet Inc. 1,160 5.53 N/A 49.54 24.56

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% -5.3% -4.1% Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Alphabet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zillow Group Inc.’s average price target is $42.5, while its potential upside is 35.18%. Alphabet Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1400 average price target and a 16.19% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Zillow Group Inc. looks more robust than Alphabet Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.4% of Zillow Group Inc. shares and 69.95% of Alphabet Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Zillow Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of Alphabet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zillow Group Inc. 2.38% 5.71% 54.3% 49.49% -11.52% 58.57% Alphabet Inc. 6.93% 10.81% 4.16% 11.72% -0.25% 17.48%

For the past year Zillow Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alphabet Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Alphabet Inc. beats Zillow Group Inc.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome, and Google Play, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also sells digital contents, apps and cloud offerings, and hardware products. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, X, and Google Fiber. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.