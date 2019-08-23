Contrasting of Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO)

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 84 12.69 N/A -1.37 0.00 Majesco 8 2.51 N/A 0.18 53.22

Table 1 demonstrates Zendesk Inc. and Majesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zendesk Inc. and Majesco’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6%

Volatility & Risk

Zendesk Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.51 beta. Competitively, Majesco is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.37 beta.

Liquidity

Zendesk Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Majesco are 2 and 2 respectively. Majesco therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zendesk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Zendesk Inc. and Majesco can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Majesco 0 0 0 0.00

Zendesk Inc. has a 14.44% upside potential and an average target price of $92.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zendesk Inc. and Majesco has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 2.5%. Insiders held 1.7% of Zendesk Inc. shares. Competitively, Majesco has 70.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. was more bullish than Majesco.

Summary

Majesco beats on 5 of the 9 factors Zendesk Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.