Contrasting of Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ)

We will be comparing the differences between Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zebra Technologies Corporation 198 2.45 N/A 7.83 26.93 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9 0.00 N/A 0.01 1244.29

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zebra Technologies Corporation and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Zebra Technologies Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Zebra Technologies Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zebra Technologies Corporation 0.00% 33.6% 9.7% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.57 beta means Zebra Technologies Corporation’s volatility is 57.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) on the other hand, has 0.49 beta which makes it 51.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zebra Technologies Corporation is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Zebra Technologies Corporation and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zebra Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.11% for Zebra Technologies Corporation with consensus price target of $225.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.1% of Zebra Technologies Corporation shares and 18.3% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares. About 1.8% of Zebra Technologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zebra Technologies Corporation 12.21% 0.91% 2.81% 23.07% 54.19% 32.44% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.46% -8.6% -11.12% -2.9% 9.7% -1.8%

For the past year Zebra Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Zebra Technologies Corporation beats Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification (RFID) printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. Its products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. The company also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these products and services. In addition, it offers barcode scanners; specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification; real-time location systems; and related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, utilities, and application software. Further, the company provides maintenance, repair, product support, system installation and integration services, and other services. It serves retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and other end markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers, distributors, and end users representing industrial, service, and government organizations. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.