Contrasting of Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

We are contrasting Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 18 0.00 N/A 3.00 6.80 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zealand Pharma A/S and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s potential upside is 139.81% and its consensus target price is $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zealand Pharma A/S and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9% and 81%. Insiders Comparatively, held 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -0.49% 12.95% 42.53% 54.74% 32.62% 75.8% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S has 75.8% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -29.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.