Contrasting of Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

We are contrasting Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|6.80
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zealand Pharma A/S and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s potential upside is 139.81% and its consensus target price is $20.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Zealand Pharma A/S and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9% and 81%. Insiders Comparatively, held 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-0.49%
|12.95%
|42.53%
|54.74%
|32.62%
|75.8%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.36%
|-14.69%
|-25.37%
|-41.88%
|148.93%
|-29.72%
For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S has 75.8% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -29.72% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.