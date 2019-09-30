Contrasting of Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 23 0.00 23.70M 3.00 7.54 Neurotrope Inc. 3 0.00 9.27M -1.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zealand Pharma A/S and Neurotrope Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 103,448,275.86% 0% 0% Neurotrope Inc. 271,855,479.63% -77.2% -70.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Zealand Pharma A/S and Neurotrope Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zealand Pharma A/S’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 18.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zealand Pharma A/S and Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9% and 16.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 8 of the 11 factors Neurotrope Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.