Contrasting of Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 19 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54 Geron Corporation 2 367.13 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zealand Pharma A/S and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zealand Pharma A/S and Geron Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Zealand Pharma A/S and Geron Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

$30 is Zealand Pharma A/S’s average target price while its potential upside is 44.02%. Competitively Geron Corporation has an average target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 157.35%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.8% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S was more bullish than Geron Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats Geron Corporation.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.