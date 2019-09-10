Contrasting of Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 12.37 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zealand Pharma A/S and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Zealand Pharma A/S and Coherus BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Zealand Pharma A/S’s upside potential is 25.94% at a $30 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Coherus BioSciences Inc. is $33.67, which is potential 70.91% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Coherus BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than Zealand Pharma A/S as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Zealand Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats Coherus BioSciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.