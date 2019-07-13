Contrasting of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (ZAYO) and B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) and B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 29 3.05 N/A 0.48 69.18 B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.34 N/A 0.28 9.08

Demonstrates Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Zayo Group Holdings Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Zayo Group Holdings Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7% 1.1% B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 9% 4.9%

Volatility and Risk

Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s 0.9 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. has 2.2 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. is $36.75, with potential upside of 9.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.9% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.4% of B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 24.2% of B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zayo Group Holdings Inc. -0.42% 3.76% 28.26% 41.27% -2.46% 43.87% B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. -0.95% -4.12% -14.95% 20.19% 15.32% 17.97%

For the past year Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Summary

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.