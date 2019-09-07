Contrasting of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (ZAYO) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

As Communication Equipment companies, Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 31 3.09 N/A 0.48 71.01 Acacia Communications Inc. 56 6.17 N/A 0.47 142.31

Demonstrates Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Acacia Communications Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Zayo Group Holdings Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4% Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Acacia Communications Inc. is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Acacia Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acacia Communications Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 4.97% at a $35.5 average price target. Acacia Communications Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $56 average price target and a -12.99% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Zayo Group Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Acacia Communications Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.1% of Acacia Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 7.6% are Acacia Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68% Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76%

For the past year Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Acacia Communications Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Acacia Communications Inc. beats Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.