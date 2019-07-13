Contrasting of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 29 18588.62 N/A -2.60 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 24 17.48 N/A -1.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Zai Lab Limited and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5%

Liquidity

Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Quanterix Corporation are 3.3 and 3 respectively. Zai Lab Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanterix Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.6% of Zai Lab Limited shares and 70.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares. Zai Lab Limited’s share owned by insiders are 35.26%. Comparatively, Quanterix Corporation has 12.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited 2.12% -8.44% 3.69% 68.01% 43.63% 22.35% Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited has stronger performance than Quanterix Corporation

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats Quanterix Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.