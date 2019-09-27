Contrasting of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

This is a contrast between Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 34 0.00 30.82M -2.60 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 52 2.06 1.69B 2.37 20.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zai Lab Limited and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zai Lab Limited and Novo Nordisk A/S’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 90,700,412.01% 0% 0% Novo Nordisk A/S 3,276,463,745.64% 78.3% 36%

Liquidity

5.5 and 5.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited. Its rival Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Zai Lab Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

Zai Lab Limited and Novo Nordisk A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Novo Nordisk A/S is $400, which is potential 674.74% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zai Lab Limited and Novo Nordisk A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 9.8%. Zai Lab Limited’s share owned by insiders are 35.26%. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited has stronger performance than Novo Nordisk A/S

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Zai Lab Limited.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.