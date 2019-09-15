Contrasting of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 612.17 N/A -2.60 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 270.99 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zai Lab Limited and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zai Lab Limited and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zai Lab Limited are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. Its competitor MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. MeiraGTx Holdings plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Zai Lab Limited and MeiraGTx Holdings plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 104.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zai Lab Limited and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 36.6% respectively. 35.26% are Zai Lab Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 19.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited has weaker performance than MeiraGTx Holdings plc

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.