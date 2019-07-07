Contrasting of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Both Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 28 18557.94 N/A -2.60 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 324.38 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zai Lab Limited and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.5. The Current Ratio of rival Geron Corporation is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 24.9. Geron Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zai Lab Limited and Geron Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Geron Corporation’s potential upside is 150.00% and its consensus target price is $3.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.6% of Zai Lab Limited shares and 32.5% of Geron Corporation shares. Zai Lab Limited’s share held by insiders are 35.26%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.48% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited 2.12% -8.44% 3.69% 68.01% 43.63% 22.35% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited has weaker performance than Geron Corporation

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.