Contrasting of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

This is a contrast between Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zai Lab Limited
|31
|17883.25
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|52
|21.34
|N/A
|-5.99
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Zai Lab Limited and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-38.6%
Liquidity
Zai Lab Limited has a Current Ratio of 5.5 and a Quick Ratio of 5.5. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zai Lab Limited
|-8.41%
|-11.66%
|23.3%
|19.14%
|50.8%
|38.33%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.49%
|-2.96%
|-9.55%
|-6.82%
|-43.99%
|4.34%
For the past year Zai Lab Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Zai Lab Limited beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
